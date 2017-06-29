Summer Feeding Program winding down

After losing some events due to recent Tropical Storm Cindy, the Summer Feeding Program here in Jennings will offer a fun and exciting end to the summer with an array of activities next week.

The program is designed to allow students who rely on meals during the school year to continue to get the proper nourishment, despite school being out of session for the summer. Along with being served breakfast and lunch during the week, the program offers activities and fun for the participating students to stay involved in. Last week, youngsters were treated to a morning movie at the Historic Strand Theatre, along with popcorn and a drink. However, according to volunteer Jannie Crochet, the week of July 3 through July 7 will be a culmination of fun to wrap up a successful summer.

“On Monday, July 3, we will have a guest speaker in Casey Villanueva to give his story to kids about overcoming adversity he faced in his life. Hopefully this will show kids that they can overcome anything that they are faced with in their time,” said Crochet. “On Wednesday, July 5, we will have an EMS chopper actually come to show the kids how it works and how they deal with getting to emergency situations and respond when needed.”