Summer Feeding Programs benefit communities

For the past 17 years, the Summer Feeding Program has focused on providing a happier, healthier summer through fun, nutrition and education opportunities for area children while they are out of school.

The communities of Jennings and Elton are currently providing summer feeding and education programs for the children of all ages.

Jennings program volunteer and literacy instructor Andrea Gary said the purpose of the program is to provide children with fun summer activities, opportunities to get a head start on the upcoming school year and nutrition.

“The program helps to engage youth in productive activities during the summer, while also keeping them out of trouble,” said Gary.