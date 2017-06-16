This mom’s thoughts on Father’s Day

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

I was recently asked to write, and deliver, a speech regarding my thoughts on Father’s Day.

As a single mom, this is somewhat challenging, as I myself have experienced little to no actual parenting assistance from any father but my own. Playing duel-parenting roles in my family has given me specific thoughts and feelings regarding both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, not all of which are easily received or agreed upon.

Although the only father I’ve ever had was my own, I have been blessed to know many good men who have stepped up and been a father figure and friend to my offspring. Considering my own father and those who have been kind enough to bless my children with loving support and guidance, I was able to come up with my thoughts about Father’s Day.

Father’s Day is more than just a day off, Sunday dinner with the family or a new tie and a card for Dad. Father’s Day is a chance to show appreciation to the men in our lives who have assumed strong paternal, financial and spiritual leadership in the family. This is a day to set aside and thank the men in our lives who have guided us through life’s challenges, taught us valuable lessons, stood as a strong tower of protection in the storms of life and put the well-being, safety and security of those who depend on him, at the forefront of his responsibilities.

Fathers are an important part of a child’s emotional and mental health and development. They aren’t always our biological parents, and they don’t limit their guidance when we become adults. Sometimes they are the grandfathers, stepfathers, uncles and father figures in our lives. They are the strong men who provide us with encouragement as they teach us the fundamentals of life, even when we don’t want to learn.

For me, Father’s Day is just a day to spend with my dad, (when I can — he instilled in me the same work ethic he has, and we are both workaholics) and remember the seemingly inconsequential but precious moments that are held dearest to my heart.

I remember the strong, silent way he always shows up just when I need him, the way he used to get up early on cold winter mornings to make sure the heater was on before we all woke up for school, and all the countless times he discretely provided just the right support and help when we least expected it. He did it all without fanfare, and never stuck around for any displays of gratitude. To this day, he still does this. He is my hero.

I find myself looking back at our many father-daughter talks about life, work, financial decisions, family decisions, relationships and even heartbreak. My dad has a unique yet atypical way of communicating with us. Not one to take any conversation too seriously, he approaches everything with sternness delivered with just a touch of humor to let us know he still loves us and that it’s OK to laugh, even in the hard times.

Not everyone has a dad, and I sure know there aren’t many like mine. But one thing is certain — we need our fathers and father figures. So even if you never had a dad or lost yours, think of that fatherly person who stands by you and somehow always has the perfect advice, and give him a call.

My dad may never have expected our gratitude, but he sure got it, and now that I’m an adult, I seize every moment I can to let him know. That’s just what it’s like in my little world.