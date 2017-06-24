Tommy Michael Ardoin

It’s with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Tommy Michael Ardoin, 67, of Jennings announces his passing from this life into the arms of angels on June 23, 2017.

Funeral services for Tommy Michael Ardoin will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Reverend Clifton LeJeune officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 26, 2017, from 2-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family requests that visitation resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery following his service.

Tommy was born in Jennings on Feb. 5, 1950, to Jesse James Ardoin and Leona LeBlanc Ardoin. He worked for Diamond Drilling as a crane operator for 30 years. Tommy loved being outdoors, especially when it came to boat riding, fishing and hunting. He loved his dogs, CJ, Daisy and Jeffery. Tommy enjoyed spending time cooking with his friends. He was a member of the Lake Arthur Boat Club, and a volunteer for the fire department and rescue diving team. Tommy was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Tommy is survived by his sons, Thomas James Ardoin of Iowa and Scott Joseph (fiancée Hope Barrosse) Ardoin of Iowa; his daughters, Crystal Lynn (Jarrod) Cormier of Welsh and Amy Ardoin (Brandon) Unkel of Kinder; his god-daughter, Jessica Sonner of Mermentau; his sister, Sherry (Ricky) Cormier of Jennings; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Leona Ardoin; and a son, Jeremy Ardoin.

Carrying Tommy to his resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Chase Ardoin, Brett Cormier, Michael Ardoin, Bob Savoy, Wade Ardoin, Brandon Unkel and Tyler Ardoin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bubba Kilmer and Kenny Goodreau.

