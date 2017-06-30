Too harsh on Mainieri?

Well, another year has come and gone in Omaha and LSU’s Paul Mainieri still has yet to raise a crown since winning one in 2009 at the old Rosenblatt Stadium. However, programs like Florida, Florida State and other powers have yet to ever win a championship (Florida won their first this year), showing just how tough it is to win the ultimate prize. Florida State’s Head Coach Mike Martin is the epitome of class. However in over 25 years in Tallahassee, the skipper has never been able to bring a title back to North Florida.

Tiger fans are spoiled, yes. Skip Bertman and his “Gorilla Ball” teams have made fans that way, and nothing less than a championship will suffice. Although Smoke Laval followed Bertman and actually led a pair of teams to Rosenblatt, he ran the once-proud program straight into the ground and they were headed nowhere. Mainieri came along and brought back the magic to Alex Box Stadium, yet his critics still outweigh his supporters.

Mainieri is different than most coaches – that can be agreed upon. His soft, almost feminine voice brings people to believe he’s less than worthy to coach what is arguably the most dominant program in the country. Rumors of former players saying they absolutely hated playing for him surface, however they are few and far between.

Fans complained when Laval couldn’t even qualify for a post-season berth, but they also complained about Mainieri, although they guy just played in the championship series at the College World Series. Something just doesn’t fit.

The Tigers had a great run through the back end of SEC play, won a conference title, an SEC Tournament title, Regional title, Super Regional title and played for a national championship. You can be pretty sure there are teams out there that would have died to have those accolades on their resume. Just lay off Mainieri. The guy can coach baseball.