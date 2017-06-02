Traffic stop leads to $35,000 drug bust

A Jennings man was arrested when police discovered over $35,000 worth of illegal drugs in his car and home.

According to Jennings Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Danny Semmes, while patrolling the area of Second Street early Wednesday, patrol officers saw a black Acura commit numerous stop sign violations while traveling on Sherman Street.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop on the subject,” said Semmes. “As they approached the vehicle and began to obtain information on the driver, identified as 34-year-old Scott Andrew Pullman of 502 Broadway Street in Jennings, they observed two oblong pills located on the center console of the vehicle.”