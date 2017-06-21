Two arrested on cruelty charges

A Jennings couple was arrested Tuesday night following an investigation into a call regarding an abandoned disabled woman.

“The wheelchair bound, 47-year-old victim had been left in an abandoned house on Park Street in Jennings last week,” said Jennings Police Department Deputy Chief Danny Semmes. “Because of the response to that call, our investigators began seeking out the suspects responsible for this incident.”

Semmes explained after putting the information on the JPD Facebook page, detectives received a tip that the suspect responsible for the victim was 42-year-old Leonard McClelland Jr. of Jennings. The tip also included information on several houses where the suspect might be located. After a series of search warrants were served, officers located McClelland’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Monica Ann Stewart, also of Jennings, at one of the residences listed in the tip.

“She was located at a residence on West Division Street and subsequently, officers went to the other

