ULL Athletic Director Maggard tours JDP

LACASSINE – University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajun fans in Jeff Davis Parish had a chance to meet the school’s new athletic director Dr. Bryan Maggard Wednesday, as he made three stops in Jennings and visited the Louisiana Spirits Distillery here.

Maggard took over the position just three months ago and discussed his visions of the future for all of Ragin’ Cajun Athletics.

“The best thing for me to do right now is to continue to support our 11 head coaches and their staffs, and you do that through a variety of means,” said Maggard. “Trying to grow resources financially in terms of enhancing our facilities so we can continue to recruit good student athletes is a top priority. There has been continued success here, so what I’m not walking into is a broken athletic department by any means.