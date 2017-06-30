Utility, garbage rates increasing July 1

City water and sewer rates will increase by 5 percent starting July 1, while garbage collection rates will go up by 1 percent.

The city council approved the increases this week, along with a 2 percent pay increase for full-time employees.

Mayor Terry Duhon said the 5 percent increase will equal about $1.50 more per bill for the average consumer.

Within city limits, the first 2,000 gallons used by a residential or commercial customer would cost $13.27. Residential consumers outside of city limits will be charged $16 for the first 2,000 gallons, and commercial customers will pay $17.71.

For sewer, those within city limits will pay $13.27 for the first 2,000 gallons in residential sewer usage, and $22.11 for commercial. Outside of city limits, residential customers will pay $16.41 for the first 2,000 gallons, and commercial customers will pay $26.49.

In Silverwood, residential customers will be charged $31.91 for the first 2,000 gallons of water consumption, with commercial consumers paying $53.18.