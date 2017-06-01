Warming up for the show
Cast and crew of are in the final stages of rehearsal for the upcoming “Salute to The Carol Burnett Show” at the Strand Theatre. The production will feature four showings over the next two weekends. The first performances will be held Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. and again Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. The second set of shows will be held Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. for $12 each. Tickets for citizens ages 60 and above are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (337) 821-5509.
