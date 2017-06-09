Welsh benefits from over $2M in grants, work

WELSH – The town here is benefiting from over $2 million in grants, loans and projects that are targeting areas such as streets, sewer and water.

Mayor Carolyn Louviere said just this week, the town applied for a street grant that, if approved, would operate under a five-year plan to bring roadway improvements to the community. In the first year alone, between $600,000 to $800,000 could be received.

“The town would put money toward the project, too,” she noted. “When we are able to put funds toward a project, we have a better chance of receiving grant money.”

As for sewer upgrades, Welsh recently completed $500,000 of work in that area. Soon, a sewer pipe that runs across Bayou Lacassine will be replaced, and that project is covered by more than $100,000 in grant money.

Another project ready to get underway is the replacement of the town’s groundwater tank. Welsh received a longterm, low-interest loan for $975,000 through the Louisiana Department of Health that will pay for the removal of that tank, which will be replaced with two new structures.