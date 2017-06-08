Welsh to remain with current auditors

WELSH – The town will continue utilizing the auditing services of McElroy, Quirk and Burch, but may price services of other firms before next year’s audit.

The firm, which Mayor Carolyn Louviere has said is one of the most reputable in the state, has been employed by the town for several years. During a board of aldermen meeting this week, Alderman Colby Perry suggested that the town seek bids from other groups in hopes of saving money on auditing services.

Louviere and town attorney Rick Arceneaux both said, however, that officials need to choose a firm quickly, as auditing typically begins in July. Waiting could mean pushing deadlines that fall at the end of the year.

By law, the town is not required to bid out auditing services. Still, Perry said, saving money in that area is “a good business idea.”

“They are a very qualified agency,” the mayor said. “But lately we’ve been going through a lot of controversy regarding concerns with our budget, and sometimes choosing the cheapest is the not the best when you’re talking about auditing. I don’t vote in these matters, but I do recommend (McElroy, Quirk and Burch).”

She added that aldermen could vote to continue with that firm, then begin looking at costs associated with other auditors in preparation for next year.