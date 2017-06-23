When in Rome: Jennings youth, chaperone experience trip of a lifetime

One youth member of Our Lady Help of Christians (OLHC) Parish Youth Group recently experienced the trip of a lifetime.

Jennings High School (JHS) graduate Abby Richard, along with OLHC Youth Minister Melody Trahan, who sponsored and chaperoned the trip, joined 20 other youth from throughout the Lake Charles Diocese on a 10-day trip to Rome, Italy.

“This is the first year a member of our youth group attends this trip,” said Trahan. “It’s coordinated by the Diocese of Lake Charles, and is only offered every two years to seniors and high school graduates who have been members of Core Teen. Core Teen is a group of teen leaders who meet in Lake Charles monthly, where they prepare retreats for younger kids in the parish. Every parish in the diocese picks two Core Teen members to represent their church parish.”