Will bill put dent in pill problem?

Louisiana patients who need short-term pain relief will soon stop receiving month-long prescriptions of highly addictive opioid drugs.

Thursday, the House approved a proposal to limit first-time prescriptions for acute pain to seven days. The limit is currently 30 days.

The bill, which doesn’t apply to chronic conditions, heads to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The governor supports the bill, which he hopes will help combat the country’s opioid crisis.

The House also backed a proposal to strengthen a state prescription monitoring program so doctors could detect if a patient is “doctor-shopping” for pain pills.

Pain pills have become the top drug sought in the streets, and sadly the narcotics make their way into society through legal prescriptions. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and United National Office on Drugs and Crime, between 26 and 36 million people abuse opioids worldwide. Opioid addiction can cause long-term changes to the biological structures of the brain and affect brain function, according to the Association of American Physicians.

While there’s no single underlying cause for this increase in opioid abuse, some say the greater number of prescriptions written for medications such as codeine, oxycodone and similar pain relief pills, and greater social acceptability of these drugs have contributed to the spike in opioid-related deaths.

Data from IMS Health’s National Prescription Audit indicates that, in the United States, the number of prescriptions for opioids like hydrocodone and oxycodone escalated from around 76 million in 1991 to nearly 207 million in 2013.

When individuals addicted to opioids can no longer gain access to prescription pills, many turn to illegal means to satisfy their addictions and cravings. Many simply segue to heroin, which is cheaper and, in some communities, easier to obtain than prescription opioids.

Jeff Davis Parish has not been immune to this tragedy. The majority of drug arrests reported to Jennings Daily News include some type of prescription pain killer.