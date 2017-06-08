Wilton J. Chaisson

Wilton J. Chaisson, 91, of Welsh passed away June 7, 2017.

Visitation will be held today, Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh. Visitation will resume Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Seven Dolors.

Burial will follow at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Mausoleum.

He was born in 1925 in Welsh to the late Walter and Laura Chaisson. Wilton was a farmer and rancher for WL Day from 1946-1983. He then worked for the police jury of Jeff Davis Parish from 1984-1995 before settling into retirement to enjoy the gardening he loved so much. He was a country man who loved his chickens and cat, Cutie Pie.

He will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who knew him.

Wilton is survived by his daughter, Brenda “The Brat” and husband, Bryan “Bud” Sonnier, and grandson, Aaron Sonnier and Fiancé, Debbie Abshire; his brother, Adam Chaisson; and his sisters, Wilma Manuel and Betty Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Ruth; his brothers, Polly Chaisson, Wilson Chaisson and Leroy Chaisson; and his sister, Mary Hebert.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.