Woman hits child with porcelain duck

A Jennings woman was arrested on second-degree battery charges after hitting her child in the face with a porcelain duck soapdish.

Officers with the Jennings Police Department (JPD) received a call from a complainant that her young stepson had contacted her in regards to being struck in the head by his mother.

“The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon at 727 Granger Street,” said JPD Deputy Chief Danny Semmes. “The initial call informed officers the suspect, 33-year-old Kathy Brown had struck the child over the head with a bottle. It was later determined the male juvenile was hit in the face with a large porcelain soapdish in the shape of a duck.”