WPD, mayor request third-party investigation, King contacts LSP about postcards

WELSH – The mayor and police chief here have requested a third-party investigation into an alderman’s claims that police department employees have engaged in illegal activities. Meanwhile, another alderman said she has contacted state police regarding a racially-charged postcard that has been mailed to some constituents.

In a recent letter to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, Alderman Colby Perry said a private investigation firm that he hired obtained proof that members of the Welsh Police Department (WPD) had been engaged in improper relationships with high school students, supplied alcohol to underage individuals and engaged in pornography. Perry told Jennings Daily News (JDN) on Saturday that while he had proof of the accusations and had spoken to one law enforcement agency, which he declined to identify about the matters, he had no intentions of turning the proof over to any agency.

WPD Chief Marcus Crochet denied those allegations. Furthermore, he said, he was never contacted by any outside agency or Perry concerning such claims.