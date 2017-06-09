Zoning commission proposes changes

WELSH – The zoning commission here has made suggestions on future changes that it feels town officials should consider.

Commission Chairman Jim Wright presented the ideas to the board of aldermen this week. One suggestion is to create a new zoning classification for public use. Items in this category would include land owned by Welsh, the parish or state, as well as streets and highways.

Also, the commission would like to see the town’s zoning map posted online, so any changes would be readily available to the public. Currently, individuals must visit city hall to see the map when inquiring about zoning.