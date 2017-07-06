‘A true gentleman’: Former LA council member Duhon remembered

LAKE ARTHUR – Former longtime Councilman Ellsworth “Wordy” Duhon, 82, passed away Sunday afternoon.

Duhon, the oldest of five children, and a lifelong Lake Arthur resident was a 1953 Lake Arthur High School graduate where he also played basketball and football. He then attended McNeese State University before joining the United States Army. With 53 years in the oilfield service, he led a full and active life traveling the world. He and his wife, Deanne Lounsberry of Gueydan, had recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. The two began the annual Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Ball as a way to support the American Cancer Society.