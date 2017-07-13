Add that to the list

The Way I See It by Don West

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) sent me my first invitation to join when I turned 50. I had a good laugh about it as I tossed it into the trash receptacle. Today, at 71+, I am a full-fledged member, and apparently the reason they like us older people as members is because we can’t remember to ask for all the discounts that are supposedly offered to us as senior citizens. Bobbye and I eat out on a regular basis and we know that many eateries offer discounts to the silver generation, but they don’t automatically apply it to your bill nor do they remind you that a discount might be available. Unfortunately, we have to make lists to remember which list to bring with us when we leave home. Sometimes I can go with a list and forget to look at it, returning with only half of that which I intended to purchase.

The new modern smart phones have applications (apps) available that will help you shop, make lists, and remind you how to get home when finished. Unfortunately, I have to have my grandchildren go with me to show me how to use the smart phone. Apparently, it is much smarter than I am. Bobbye and I have come across one such “app,” and it’s free. We have it installed on both phones and it allows each of us to add items to a shopping list. It updates automatically so that if she is at the grocery, I can add six bottles of vodka so I will have enough to write this week’s column. She can also add to my phone list so that I can pick up cow manure, a new broom, and feed for the chickens.

Before I forget, the “app” is called “Bring.” Try it out on your spouse — you will have something new to fight about.

Actually, though I make light of it, it does seem to save on those extra trips to the store. Don’t you just hate going back for the toilet paper?

While we are on the subject of AARP, they are constantly warning us about scams and scam artists. Recently my mother-in-law received a call and it was supposedly from one grandson who was in trouble overseas. Although she knew it was ludicrous, when the young man identified himself with the name of her grandson and she said he sounded like the grandson, she went into panic mode. Thankfully, family got involved before any serious damage could be done. The same could happen with one of those IRS calls and the calls saying you missed jury duty and they threaten to have you picked up and put in jail. Then they will ask for Social Security number or other private information to verify who you are.

Be constantly alert and forever on the defensive. If you have caller ID and you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer it. If you have a recorder, let it go to the machine. If it is important, they will leave a message and you can return the call. We are all a bit gullible and the crooks are always looking for a way to get the hook into us. We have all worked hard to acquire whatever we have and there are those who don’t want to work and will resort to anything to avoid the work. Don’t be duped — it’s almost always too good to be true.