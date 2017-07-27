Afton Alfred Hylton

Funeral services for Mr. Afton Albert Hylton, 92, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor Kristie Prejean officiating.

Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh.

Funeral Home visitation will be held from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday; and from 8 a.m. Saturday until time of services.

Mr. Hylton died at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Mr. Hylton was a lifelong resident of Roanoke and retired as a residential contractor. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He loved to garden, travel, wood work, lapidary, photography and always appreciated a good lemon pie and a home-cooked meal. He really loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca Ann Hylton of Roanoke; two sons, James Patrick Hylton of Roanoke and John Randolph (Julie Ann) Hylton of Salem, Ore.; and one granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn (Spenser) Hylton Hays of Billings, Mon.

Mr. Hylton was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Kendolene Emerick Hylton; his parents, Noah and Minnie Miller Hylton; two sisters, Wilma Hylton Phenice and Arlo Hylton Barnett; and two brothers, Clive and Burton Hylton.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.

