Funeral services for Mr. Archie J. Vincent, Jr., 66, of Evangeline will be held Monday, July 24, 2017, at 10 a.m. in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Mike Tramel officiating. Visitation will begin on Sunday, July 23, from 3-9 p.m. and will resume Monday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

Burial will follow in Istre Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mr. Vincent was born on Feb. 12, 1951, in Crowley but was a resident of the Jennings/Evangeline area for 32 years. He worked as a welder for LeeVac Shipyards for over 35 years. Mr. Vincent was an avid outdoorsman and he particularly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He never met anyone he didn’t like and with such a wonderful personality, he was always the “life of the party.”

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Peggy Bertrand Vincent of Evangeline; one daughter, Monica Vincent Willis and her husband Arnold “Scooter” of Evangeline; his father and mother-in-law, Myrle and Betty Bertrand of Evangeline; two sisters, Lou Vincent Gibbs of Welsh and Pat Vincent of Lake Charles; nine brothers, Russell Vincent, Sr. and wife Shirley of Roanoke, Alvin Vincent and wife Carolyn and Kenneth Vincent and wife Elaine, all of Mermentau, Leroy Vincent and wife Donna of Jennings, Ronnie Vincent and partner Ricky Menard of Scott, Rickey Vincent and wife Angie of Broussard, Shane Vincent of Jennings, Bryan Vincent and wife Shannon of Jennings, and Dwayne Vincent and wife Debbie of Morse; and his three grandchildren, Candace, Hailey and Boyd Willis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie, Sr. and Frieda Thibodeaux Vincent; and two brothers, Richard and Michael Vincent and one sister, Arleen Hebert.

Pallbearers for Mr. Vincent will be Chad Bertrand, Daityn Hearod, Arnold Willis, Cody Vincent, Devon Vincent and Ryan Hebert.

Honorary pallbearer will be his grandson, Boyd Willis.

