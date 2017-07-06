Are police ambush killings now part of society?

Wednesday morning, New York City police officer Miosotis Familia was ambushed and killed while sitting inside an RV command station. The policewoman was killed simply because of her chosen profession. What could be sadder than that fact is that the murder was not especially surprising.

It seems police ambush killings have become a chilling yet common part of American society. Between June 2014 and Wednesday morning, 21 officers were killed in ambushes in this country, as well as the territory of Puerto Rico. This number does not include officers killed on the job during standoffs, crashes or similar situations. Ultimately, all of the killings were committed because of anti-police mentality, or retaliation for cases of police brutality.

The situation law enforcement is facing is very much like what the Western world is enduring at the hands of radical Muslims. Pushed by either warped ideology or anger, terrorists aim to punish governments by slaughtering crowds of innocent people. For law enforcement, radical Americans who feel marginalized, or believe that every law enforcement officer is corrupt, seeks to murder an officer who has never done them harm.

Terrorism has become a common part of the Western world and American society; does this mean ambushing police has, too?