Audrey Mae Reed

A Mass of Christian burial for Audrey Mae Reed, 85, of Jennings will be held at St. Jules Catholic Church in Tee Mamou on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, July 28, 2017 from 4:30-9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Audrey will be laid to rest in Tee Mamou/St. Jules Cemetery.

Audrey was born in Evangeline on June 15, 1932, to Walter Sensat, Sr. and Henrietta Gatte Sensat. She was called to her Heavenly Father on July 27, 2017.

Audrey was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She loved canning, and cooking. Audrey was also a Eucharistic Minister for her church. Most of all Audrey loved spending time with her family at family get togethers. Audrey was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Audrey is survived by, two sons, Michael Gotte of Scott and Carl Reed (Aide) of California; two daughters, Sandra Kalk of Monroe and Lauretta Krieg (Danny) of Lafayette; two stepsons, Billy Reed (Sandy) of Baton Rouge and Randy Reed (Laura) of Gross Tete; two stepdaughters, Lovie Reed of Jennings and Carol Sue Angelloz (Johnny) of Gross Tete; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Henrietta Gatte Sensat; her beloved husband, Clarphy Reed; her grandson, Tommy Reed; and her brother, Walter Sensat, Jr.

