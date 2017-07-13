Back to School guide on its way

A new school year is only a month away. With that in mind, Jennings Daily News (JDN) will be publishing its annual Back to School guide on Sunday, July 23.

Back to School is a handy guide for Jeff Davis parents and students seeking information on important back-to-school dates, news from principals, supply lists, study tips and more. Brought to you through the support of area businesses, Back to School will be available in the newspaper, at the JDN office on Market Street in Jennings and online at jenningsdailynews.net.

Back to School will also include information on JDN’s participation in Newspapers in Education, in which local businesses and individuals sponsor newspaper subscriptions for a teacher’s classroom. Editions are delivered to participating schools weekly and are utilized in several areas, including social studies, math, ELA, art and more. The program is free and open to any teacher in Jeff Davis Parish, and more can be learned by calling (337) 824-3011.

In addition to Back to School, over the next few months the public can look forward to JDN’s Jeff Davis Parish high school football publication as well as On the Sidelines, which spotlights local school bands, cheer squads and dance teams.

Just like most of the parish is readying for a great new school year, so is your hometown newspaper.