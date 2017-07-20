Board to decide on November tax renewal

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board will decide tonight whether a proposed millage renewal will end up on a November ballot.

The 10-year, 10.77 mills tax is currently paid by those who own property subject to taxation in the parish. It is estimated to bring in $2,311,700 annually, money that is used to support local public schools.

A renewal would extend the tax from 2018 to 2027.

During its monthly meeting tonight, board members will vote on adopting a resolution to call for a special election, which would be held on Saturday, Nov. 18.