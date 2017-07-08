Chad Jackson Sr.

Funeral services for Chad Jackison Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Immanuel Worship Center, located at 8074 La. Hwy. 26 in Jennings.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m.

Burial will be in Eastridge Cemetery in Welsh.

Chad was born on Dec. 9, 1971, to his loving parents, Betty and Harold Lockket. He lived in Welsh during his youth and attended Welsh High School. Chad graduated with the Class of 1988. Upon graduation, he attended Louisiana Tech. Chad moved to Houston, Texas, and was employed by Coons, Kirby, and his current employer, Turner Industries. He attended HCC, where he earned a degree in mechanics, and Lee College, where he earned a degree in instrumentation.