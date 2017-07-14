Chief’s pay might see new vote

WELSH – Aldermen here might have another vote on raising the police chief’s salary.

Mayor Carolyn Louviere has called a special meeting for next week to have the matter placed on August’s agenda.

If aldermen decide to set a public hearing for their Aug. 1 meeting, they will again have the opportunity to vote on whether to increase Police Chief Marcus Crochet’s yearly salary from $40,000 to $55,000.

At a meeting this week, aldermen’s vote on the raise resulted in a tie after Alderman Bob Owens abstained. Rodney Trahan and Lawrence Mier supported the raise and Andrea King and Colby Perry voted no. Due to the tie, the mayor cast her own vote in favor of the raise.

The next day, however, town attorney Rick Arceneaux clarified that under the Lawrason Act, the mayor is not allowed to vote on ordinances. The chief’s salary must be amended through an ordinance.

The special meeting to reintroduce the proposition will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20. The next regular meeting of the mayor and board of aldermen is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.