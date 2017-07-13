Chief’s raise nixed

WELSH – The vote that approved a $15,000 raise for the chief of police has been deemed invalid after officials learned Wednesday afternoon that the mayor’s tie-breaker should not have been cast.

Mayor Carolyn Louviere cast the deciding vote during Tuesday’s meeting of the board of aldermen. The vote had been tied 2-2, with Alderman Bob Owens abstaining, aldermen Rodney Trahan and Lawrence Mier in favor of the pay raise, and aldermen Andrea King and Colby Perry against.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43572

Posted by on Jul 13 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in