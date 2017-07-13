Chief’s raise nixed

WELSH – The vote that approved a $15,000 raise for the chief of police has been deemed invalid after officials learned Wednesday afternoon that the mayor’s tie-breaker should not have been cast.

Mayor Carolyn Louviere cast the deciding vote during Tuesday’s meeting of the board of aldermen. The vote had been tied 2-2, with Alderman Bob Owens abstaining, aldermen Rodney Trahan and Lawrence Mier in favor of the pay raise, and aldermen Andrea King and Colby Perry against.