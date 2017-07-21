Chief’s salary proposal back on agenda

WELSH – The board of aldermen here unanimously voted to include an item regarding a $15,000 salary increase for Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet, in the next regularly scheduled meeting.

“Tonight’s meeting is only calling for one item,” began Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere. “That is to introduce a public hearing for proposition #269; an ordinance to amend the police chief’s annual salary to $55,000. We discussed this in our meeting last month, but so many people have come forth for and against, we feel we need to hear more from the public. So we’re going to try one more time to give everyone an opportunity to speak before we make this very important decision. There’s only one thing to do tonight. The aldermen will decide if we will introduce this motion.”

Aldermen Rodney Trahan introduced the motion and Bob Owens second it. All members of the council voted in favor of introducing the item to the agenda for the August 1, meeting, excluding Alderman Laurence Mier, who was absent due to illness.

Because of the anticipated crowds, the next scheduled meeting on August 1, will be held at the Welsh Community Center at 6 p.m.