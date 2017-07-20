COA to host diabetes course

The Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Council on Aging (COA) will host a six-part course on diabetes self-management.

Registered nurse and quality improvement specialist Rebecca Hightower will be leading the classes to help those living with the disease, and their loved ones, learn practical and healthy methods to manage diabetes.

“Our goal is to help people find out how to help themselves, while also working as part of a team with their doctors,” said Hightower. “We will discuss limitations of living with diabetes, but how those limitations don’t mean deprivation. They can still live a full and enjoyable life.”