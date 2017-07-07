Community Calendar

Calendar Guidelines

Items for Community Calendar must be submitted in writing during regular weekday business hours at least two weeks prior to the day of the event. We will make every effort to run the item twice before the event, though it should be noted all events run in the order of their posted dates and ONLY as space allows. Events more than two weeks away may not run until closer to the event. Community Calendar is offered as a public service bulletin for Jeff Davis Parish community and non-profit events. Send entries to editor@jenningsdailynews.net. To publicize your event in a specific way on certain days, call 824-3011 to speak to an advertising representative.

School Supply Drive

Jennings Tire Center, Inc. is accepting donations for school supplies during the month of July in support of local schools. Donations may be dropped off in the business’ front office, located at 1239 N. Cutting Ave.

July 8

Summer Festival Fundraiser

New Faith Tabernacle, located at 16388 Hwy. 26, in Jennings, is holding a Summer Festival Fundraiser. The festival will feature fun jumps, games, prizes, a barrel train, photo booth, farmers market and silent auction. Hotlinks, popcorn, barbecue burgers, baked goods and drinks will be available for purchase. The festival will be held Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Goretti Alumni Reunion

The Goretti Alumni Association will sponsor a whole-school reunion in the Lake Arthur Community Center on July 8, from 6 p.m. until midnight. A social hour and class pictures will take place from 6-8 followed by dancing from 8 to midnight. Music will be by DJ Fuse. BYOB. Setups and a buffet of finger foods will be provided, and door prizes will be given. A mini silent auction will also be held. Admission is $5. Friends, relatives, and former faculty are also invited to attend. Contact Rosemarie Sonnier at 774-5482 or Linda DeRouen at 224-2303, or on Facebook, for more information.

Welsh Juneteenth Festival

The 9th annual Juneteenth Festival in Welsh will be held on Saturday, July 8. A program will be held at 10 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church followed by a noon parade that will begin and end at Bethune Park on MLK St. The festival will then be held at Richmond Park until 7 p.m. There will be food and activities. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Eddie Achane at (337) 370-9988.

Womens Day Service

Power House Church of God in Christ will hold its Womens Day Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 1211 Peterson St. in Jennings.

July 11

American Legion Meeting

James O. Hall Post 19 of the American Legion will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at 111 N. Market Street in Jennings. Spouses of Post 19 members are invited to attend this special meeting. Unit 19 of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will also meet on the same date and at the same time and location. Any military veteran who is considering joining the Legion is invited to attend. Questions regarding the Legion can be directed to Carl Benoit at 824-0698 or Glenn McFarlain at 824-5556.

July 12

Hospice Fundraiser

Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care will be holding a barbecue fundraiser. Pickup will be on Wednesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1322 Elton Road Suite G in Jennings, on the side of Mr. Gatti’s. Barbecue hamburgers and hot dogs will be sold with chips and a drink for $5. All funds generated from this event will be used to help local hospice patients with essential, non-hospice related expenses such as rent, utility bills, emergency repairs, personal care items and food assistance. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact any Hospice worker or call (337) 616-3482.

July 31

EES new student registration scheduled

Elton Elementary School (EES) will have new student enrollment on Monday, July 31, from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. If enrolling in pre-k, student must be 4 years old by September 30, 2017. If enrolling in kindergarten, student must be 5 years old by September 30, 2017. Required paperwork to enroll a child or children include birth certificate, social security card, shot record, proof of residency, any legal paperwork and proof of income for your last two pay periods (pre-k only). For more information, please call the school at (337) 584-2892.

August 15

VVA Meeting

Vietnam Veterans of America will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Friends Supporting Friends building at 1603 Hwy. 90 in Jennings. Meetings are normally held the second Tuesday of every month, with meals at each meeting. Ladies (AVVA) meeting at the same time with the men. Any military veteran who served during the Vietnam War era is invited to attend. Questions about the organization can be answered at the meeting, and guests can begin arriving at 5 p.m. Call Webb Gotte at 580-5660 or George Conner at 532-0329.

September 10

Jeff Davis Riders Club

JDRC Goat Tying events will be held at the Crowley Rice Arena at 9 a.m. Sunday, September 10. Rodeo events are $5, except for goats, which is $6, and breakaway roping, which is $15. Visit jeffdavisridersclub.com or call Cathy Meche at (337) 526-2281 for more info.

September 11

American Legion Post 520 Raffle

American Legion Post 520 is hosting a raffle at a donation of $1 per chance. The drawing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 107 S. Lake Arthur Ave. Ste. 7. The prizes are 43’ flat screen TV, 40’ flat screen TV, and $100 gift card. Winner does not have to be present to win. Contact Don Hall at (337) 368-5651 for more information.