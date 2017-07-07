Council accepts project bid

LAKE ARTHUR – The council here has awarded the contract for its Lake Street Overlay Project to Elliott Construction, LLC out of Arnaudville.

The project will include the overlay for the entire length of Lake Street to Orange Street. It is the second half of an overall plan that includes the replacement of the waterlines below the street surface. In March, the council accepted a bid from E.B. Feucht and Sons, LLC out of Eunice for $109,792.02 for the waterline project.

“This is a long, drawn out process that requires a lot of planning and funding,” explained Interim Mayor Sherry Crochet. “This is a road that has needed a lot of repairs for a long time. The road itself is in bad shape and there are several leaks in the waterline below the street. We had to bid on both projects separately, and because Lake Street is much wider than an average eight-foot wide street, it’s going to cost a lot more money.”