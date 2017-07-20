Council cuts $165K from LA budget

LAKE ARTHUR – Officials here adopted the town’s 2017-18 budget during a special Wednesday meeting, which included a $165,000 cut in expenses.

Interim Mayor Sherry Crochet said the cuts targeted unnecessary spending.

“We’ve had to make cuts on both the police side and the town side, including administration and public works, but most of those cuts are being made on town purchases,” explained Crochet. “The 2016-17 budget included extreme overages that we feel could be avoided if we just make a few changes to ensure spending is kept at a monitored and manageable level.”