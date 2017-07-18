Couple faces drug charges; suspect films cops before arrest

WELSH – Two people were arrested over the weekend on multiple drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine.

“We had been receiving tips from the public regarding the possibility of illegal drug transactions taking place at a residence on Welsh Street,” said Welsh Police Department (WPD) Chief Marcus Crochet. “While monitoring the traffic to and from the house this past Saturday night, we observed a silver Mazda CX7 parked in the driveway for a long period of time. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers observed the vehicle leave the residence and travel in a sporadic and suspicious manner through several neighborhoods.”