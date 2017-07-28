CPA highlights jury financial statements

During this week’s Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury meeting, Aaron Cooper, Certified Public Account (CPA), reviewed the parish financial statements for the year ending on December 2016.

“At the end of the year, the jury had approximately $6,485,000 in total assets, and a total of $660,398 in liabilities,” Cooper explained. “Deferred revenues were at $30,000, leaving an end of the year fund balance of $5,795,250. General fund is where a lot of activity goes through. You have more descretions over those funds.”

Cooper said the overall total governmental funds were at $33,789,381 worth of total assets, with a total of $3.2 million of liabilities and deferred revenues of $100,000.