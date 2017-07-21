District’s work is paying off

Jeff Davis Parish’s (JDP) public schools have made significant educational gains in recent years, and the progress continues to show.

LEAP Assessment results from this year revealed that the number of students earning Mastery and above in ELA has steadily grown since 2015, when 38 percent of students earned the highest scores. That number increased to 40 percent in 2016, up to 43 percent this year. It’s the same story in math. Twenty-seven percent of students were scoring Mastery in 2015, moving up to 33 percent the next year. That number remained the same in 2017. The number of students scoring Mastery in science, meanwhile, dropped 2 percent in 2 years, currently sitting at 24 percent.

Those are encouraging scores, especially when one considers the pressure the state has placed on educators and students alike regarding LEAP progress. Changes to LEAP’s assessments have been ongoing since 1999, but more aggressively since 2014. By 2025, the state is expecting schools rated ‘A’ in the accountability system to average Mastery in all LEAP areas.

Hard work takes place at our local schools, both in the classroom and behind the scenes. That work is producing good results.