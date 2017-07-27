Donna Faye Roy Cormier

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Donna Faye Roy Cormier, 44, who died July 25, 2017, in Egan.

Rev. James Townley, pastor of First Pentecostal Church of Jennings, will be officiating the services. The family requests visiting hours be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and continue Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery under the direction of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

She is survived by three daughters, Rechelle Coleman (Brody) of Iota, Samantha Cormier (Justin) of Lake Charles and Amy Cormier (Adam) of Egan; one son, Johnathan Cormier (Elissa) of Jennings; her mother, Gail Cormier Deshotel (James) of Egan; one sister, Michelle Roy (Keith) of Morse; three brothers, Randall Roy (Tina) of Iota, Daniel Roy (Mel) of Scott, and Christopher Roy of Crowley; and 10 grandchildren, Holden, Gabbie, Austyn, Jaxson, Abbi, Brylan, Peyton, Teylon, Liberty and Eeston.

Donna is preceded in death by her father, Joseph J. Roy; and one brother, Richard Roy.

Pallbearers will be Johnathan Cormier, Daniel Roy, James Deshotel, Brody Coleman, Adam Trahan, and Rodney Cormier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Johnathan Cormier, Sr., and Brian Cormier.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.