Dorothy Mae Chaisson

Dorothy Mae Chaisson, 82, of Welsh passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 17, 2017, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Welsh, with Pastor Pat Deshotel officiating.

Visitation was held Sunday, July 16, 2017, from 1-9 p.m. at the church and resumed Monday, July 17, 2017, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Burial followed in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Dorothy was born July 26, 1934, to Ozeman Fontenot and A. Bellard-Fontenot. Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church of Welsh. She had a passion for music, dancing and watching the sun rise while drinking coffee on her porch.

Left behind to treasure her loving memory are her son, Tommy Chaisson, and his wife Stephanie; her brother, George Fontenot; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Roger Chaisson; her parents; and her granddaughter, Heidi Tauzin.