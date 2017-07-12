‘Dry drowning’ stories are inaccurate

Despite what ongoing viral videos and stories would have you believe, death after swimming is extremely rare and is not known as “dry drowning.”

Some of these stories have utilized incorrect terms such as “delayed drowning” or “secondary drowning” to describe the deaths of children who died several hours to days after swimming. These stories claim children develop a cough some time after swimming, then are soon dead. According to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), however, there are no cases of normal, asymptomatic patients suddenly dying because they swam a few days before.

There are no medically accepted conditions known as “near-drowning,” “dry drowning,” and “secondary drowning.” The World Health Organization, the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation, the Wilderness Medical Society, the International Lifesaving Federation, the International Conference on Drowning, the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) all discourage the use of these terms. These terms are often used instead of the proper term, which would be drowning. Drowning is a process, with a spectrum of effects ranging from mild to severe with fatal and nonfatal outcomes.

Every day, about 10 people die from drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It ranks as the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States.

Several factors can contribute to a person drowning and obviously not all of them can be controlled. To remain safe in, on or near the water, learn to swim, supervise young children, be aware of waves and rip currents, stay sober and use life jackets.