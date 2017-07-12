Durelia Lacombe Doucet

Funeral services for Mrs. Durelia Lacombe Doucet, 86, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Rev. John Rabo officiating.

Burial will be in Miller French Church Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services.

Mrs. Doucet died at 11:45 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Doucet was a native of Egan and resident of Tioga for 63 years. Mrs. Doucet was a housewife, mother and homemaker. She loved to sew, read and cook for her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Patti Doucet of Tioga; and one sister, Joyce (Olen) Crochet of Iota.

