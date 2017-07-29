Eddie James Stewart, Jr.

LAKE ARTHUR – It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eddie James Stewart announces his passing from this life on July 27, 2017, at the age of 46.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 11 A.M., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 30, 2017, from 4-10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, July 31, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Eddie was born in Lafayette to John Paul Miller and Elaine Guidry Miller on November 20, 1970. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Eddie also liked to watch wrestling and cook for his family. His greatest joy was spending time with all his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Eddie is survived by his father, John Paul Miller of Lowry; his four brothers, Robert Stewart of Jennings, John Stewart of Milwaukee, Wis., John Miller, Jr. “Toby” (Nicole) of Eunice and Joseph Miller (Melissa Spell) of Jennings; his sister, Benita Batey (Gary) of Galveston, Texas; and his god child, Brennan LeJeune.

Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine G. Miller; and his father, Edward James Stewart.

Carrying Eddie to his final resting will be Robert Stewart, John Stewart, John Miller, Joseph Miller, Robert Hanks, and Joshua Batey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tristen LeJeune, Chandler Stewart, Ursin Miller, III and Josh Lesley.

