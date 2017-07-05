Ellsworth (Wordy) Duhon

LAKE ARTHUR – Ellsworth (Wordy) Duhon, 82, of Lake Arthur passed away on July 2, 2017, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Visitation was held at Matthews Funeral Home in Lake Arthur on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, from 3-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 5, beginning at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, with burial to follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

Wordy was born in Lake Arthur on March 18, 1935, to David (Pete) and Elise Duhon. He was the oldest of five children. Wordy was married on June 10, 1961, to Deanne Lounsberry of Gueydan. They recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. He was a member of the football and basketball teams at Lake Arthur High School, where he graduated in 1953. Wordy attended McNeese College before serving in the United States Army. He spent 53 years in the oilfield, where he had the opportunity to work overseas in Australia, England, Norway, Scotland, Yugoslavia, Malta, the Suez Canal, Qatar, the North Sea, the Red Sea and Khartoum.

Wordy was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3012, where he served as Grand Knight. He was a member of Lake Arthur City Council for 20 years. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Church, where he served as an usher for funerals. Wordy cherished spending time with his wife and family and traveling .

Wordy is survived by his wife Deanne; his daughters, Angela Landry (Shane Landry) and April Richard, both of Lake Arthur; his grandchildren, Heather Pierce (Scott Pierce) of Goffstown, N.H., Allison Hosseini (Drew Hosseini) of Houston, Texas, David Weckerly (Noor Weckerly) of Lake Charles, Shay Guillory (Brandon Guillory) of Lake Arthur, Jacob, Cameron and Adrian Richard of Lake Arthur; and his seven great-grandchildren. Wordy is also survived by his siblings, Linda Shoultz and Marie Duhon, both of Lake Arthur, and Carmen Marceaux of Baytown, Texas.

Those he leaves behind are thankful for a relationship with the kindest, most humble and honorable man they have ever known. Though there is great sadness in their hearts today, they are far better for having known and loved him.

Wordy was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison Duhon; and his brother, Paul (Pedro) Duhon.

Pallbearers include Terry Duhon, Matthew Duhon, David Weckerly, Jacob Richard, Cameron Richard, Kent Lounsberry, and honorary pallbearer Adrian Richard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Allison Duhon Memorial Scholarship Fund at McNeese State University. The scholarship benefits a graduate from Lake Arthur High School. Donations can be sent to: McNeese Foundation, Box 91989, Lake Charles, LA 70609.

