Fenton considers chicken ordinance

FENTON – A resident here said she is having issues with domestic chickens roaming into her yard and has asked the board of aldermen for help.

“My neighbor’s chickens are in my yard every day,” said Sonya Fontenot. “They chase my grandchildren, make a mess in my carport and they stink. Three people in Fenton have chickens but these are the only ones that are out. Don’t we have an ordinance involving chickens? Can anything be done about this?”

Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred, Jr. said an ordinance regarding livestock within village limits was brought up in 2010, but only referenced large animals and had no specifications regarding chickens.