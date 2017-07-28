Forgiveness starts with you

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

They say the best way to move on from an offense is to forgive and forget, but I disagree. Sometimes you have to forgive without forgetting, even when that person is yourself.

In my life, I’ve learned that no matter what anyone has ever done to me, at some point, holding on to unforgiveness requires an exhausting effort on my part. I’ve heard unforgiveness compared to drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. To me, this is the best description. I’ve often forgiven some of the worst offenses, simply because the hurt went on entirely too long. It just wasn’t worth it anymore. I was tired and ready to let it go.

Depending on the offense, how often I’m forced to interact with the individual or their role in my life determines if I can forget as well. Sometimes remembering is a necessity out of precaution.

All too often, while we can easily find it in our hearts to forgive others, we still have a great degree of difficulty forgiving ourselves. I personally find myself rehashing old mistakes from as far back as my childhood. Why on Earth could anyone hold a grudge against a child? Well, we do it to ourselves all the time.

During a conversation with a friend on such a topic, we shared some of our greatest mistakes that still haunt us. I realized that although it’s important to remember those mistakes for the sake of learning from them, and not repeating them, we must also realize it’s equally important to let the shame of those mistakes go. Following our conversation, I began to look back at all the mistakes I still blame myself for. I realized by withholding my own forgiveness, I’ve also stunted my own emotional and spiritual growth, and maturity.

Self-forgiveness isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. It’s OK to remember the things we’ve done wrong when we view those moments as opportunities for improvement and healing, without continuing to punish ourselves. Everyone makes mistakes out of immaturity, during times of pain or abuse, or even out of ignorance. I’ve seen some of the most wonderful people continue to blame themselves for some past infraction, despite how much time has passed, how much effort they’ve put into changing the responsible behavior or how apologetic they are.

The next time you feel forgiveness in your heart for another, use that opportunity to share some of it with yourself. Remember it just enough to learn from, then let it go.

That’s just what it’s like in my little world.