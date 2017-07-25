Fugitive apprehended

A Jennings man on the run from police since May of this year has been captured.

Forty-year-old Steven Ray Breaux is now in custody.

“We received a call in reference to a subject with several active arrest warrants through the Jennings Police Department (JDP), who had been searching for him since spring,” said Jeff Davis Sherriff’s Office (JDSO) Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. “Deputies were dispatched to the residence of 23099 Panchoville Road in Jennings, on Saturday, July 22, where he was reported to be staying.”