Gertis T. LeGros

Gertis T. LeGros, 89, of Jennings passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2017, surrounded by her loving family and one of her best friends, Mrs. Edna Charles.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2-9 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, with The Most Holy Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. by the Ladies Altar Society and Catholic Daughters, and will resume from 8 a.m. Monday until time of service.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Gertis was a 1946 graduate of Jennings High School and a member of the District Champs basketball team, on which she played guard.

She was a hard worker and worked various places since she was 15 years of age. Those included Morgan and Lindsey’s and Rosebuds. As an adult, she worked as a secretary for A. Bryon and Core Realtors and the Family Bargain Center of Jennings, where she became lifelong friends with Mrs. Inez Jackson of Sulphur, the owner. She was a secretary for Our Lady Help of Christians and retired as the supervisor of the Food Stamp Program for Jeff Davis Parish. Mrs. LeGros was extremely proud of her Cajun heritage.

Gertis loved her family, church, Catholic Daughters and Ladies Altar Society, where she held many offices. This included Regent, Grand Regent, District Deputy and Companions of Honor.

She loved the people of Elton, Iota and Jennings, where she worked in Home Demonstrations, co-founder of the Junior Catholic Daughters, 4-H leader, religious teacher, Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister.

Gertis loved working in her yard and cooking for family and friends. You always had to have something to eat or drink if you visited her. She loved talking to her friends, Mrs. Elsie Istre and Ms. Edna Charles.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlene LeBlanc (Harold) and Glenda Faye LeGros. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brad (Lisa) LeBlanc, Jeffrey (Stephanie) LeBlanc and Alicia (Brent) Morgan; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Callie and Bailey LeBlanc, Jace and Jenna LeBlanc and Kameron, Kolton, and Kylie Morgan; as well as nephew John “Pud” (Diana) Domingue.

Gertis was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Inez Andrepont Thibodeaux; her beloved husband, Charles Edward LeGros; her in-laws, Alice Andrus LeGros and Laurent LeGros; two sisters-in-law, Bea Freyou and Poc Domingue; one brother-in-law, Buddy Issac LeGros; and numerous relatives and friends.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.