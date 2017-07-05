Glenn Joseph Fontenot

The Family of Glenn J. Fontenot, 67, of Jennings announces his passing from this life on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Funeral services for Glenn will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 5, from 4-8 p.m., with a Cursillo rosary recited at 6 p.m.

Visitation will resume on Thursday, July 6, from 9 a.m. until the time of his service. Glenn will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Glenn was born in Jennings on July 22, 1949, to Hubert and Mildred Bergeaux Fontenot. Glenn graduated from Jennings High School in 1967. He attended U.S.L. and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism in 1972.

Early on, Glenn’s passion for journalism led him to a career as a newspaper reporter. He worked for the Baton Rouge Advocate, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser and the Jennings Daily News. Glenn was very proud of the stories he wrote. He once had the honor of interviewing then Governor Edwin Edwards for a featured political article. He also jumped out of an airplane while doing a story on skydiving.

He turned a page in his life when he left the newspaper business and opened a record shop with a friend in New Iberia. He also worked for Ashland Chemical Corp. in New Iberia as a lab technician. After they ceased operation, Glenn moved back to Jennings, where he worked at Walmart and later retired as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Glenn never married and had no children, but he didn’t miss out. Glenn’s greatest joy were family gatherings, where he entertained his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews playing yard games, crawfishing in the ditch or hiking at the canal. Glenn loved making up fun projects for him and the kids to do together.

Every year without fail, he would buy all the stuff and summon the kids to make painted jack-o-lanterns, gingerbread houses and other fun crafts, always sure to get plenty of paint, glitter, flour and powdered sugar all over everything. He loved visiting and face-timing with his great-nephew, 3-year-old Dane. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Glenn is survived by his brother, Darrell Fontenot and his wife Katy of Lake Charles; his sister, Beverly and her husband Paul Scoggin of Jennings; his sister, Judy and her husband Mike Dupuis of Jennings; his nephew, Brian Fontenot of Lake Charles; his nieces, Dana Romero of Jennings and Kelly Booth and her husband Ian of Lake Charles; his great-niece, Kassidy Richard LaSage and her husband Jared; his great-nephews, Keagan Richard of Jennings and Dane Booth of Lake Charles; and his great friend and nephew, Jared Richard.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Mildred Bergeaux Fontenot.

Special Thank You to his beloved niece, Dana Romero, for the loving care in Glenn’s time of need. And special Thanks to La. Hospice, and Terri Millet, RN.

Serving as pallbearers will be Keagan Richard, Jared LaSage, Jared Richard, Brian Fontenot, Jeremy Bertrand and Paul Scoggin.

