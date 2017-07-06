Guinn assumes mayor’s seat

In his first week in office, Mayor Henry Guinn is working to fulfill the campaign promise he made to Jennings residents regarding city beautification.

Guinn, who officially took office on July 1, said a crew is being formed that will see to landscaping and groundskeeping at all city properties on a regular basis.

“This crew consists of current city employees, so it was created without increasing the city budget,” Guinn explained. “There were already employees in some departments who usually handled mowing the parks and recreation fields or cemeteries, so those people were placed on the landscaping crew.”

The new mayor said the move better utilizes city resources to make Jennings a more appealing city for residents and visitors alike.