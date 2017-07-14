Gwendolyn Allison

Gwendolyn Allison, 62, of Sulphur died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at home surrounded by family and friends.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. and services will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Jennings on Saturday, July 15, 2017, with Pastor Trent officiating.

Burial will be in Benevolent Cemetery in Jennings under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

Gwendolyn was born May 25, 1955, in Jennings, the daughter of the late George and Clara Evans.

She leaves behind three sons, D’Andres Derrell Allison (Tammy), Rex Allison Jr. and Courtland Allison, all of Lake Charles; one daughter, Monica Allison of Sulphur; one brother, Michael Evans (Judy) of Crowley; three sisters, Georgetta Evans of Houston Texas, Jacqueline Evans Ned of Baton Rouge and Cheryl Evans Lennette of Jennings.